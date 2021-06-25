US seizes unauthorized Covid-19 drugs shipped from Bangladesh, India

Published at 02:25 pm June 24th, 2021

File photo: An ampule of remdesivir is pictured during a news conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf in Hamburg, Germany, April 8, 2020 ReutersVersions of antiviral remdesivir were arriving in the US by plane, reports the Wall Street JournalFederal authorities have seized at US airports unauthorized versions of the Covid-19 treatment remdesivir destined for distribution in Mexico, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.Versions of antiviral remdesivir, without licenses from the drug's manufacturer Gilead Sciences Inc, were arriving in the United States by plane from Bangladesh and India, the newspaper said.They were being smuggled by individuals to Mexico for patients willing to pay top dollar for the drugs, the report added, citing people familiar with the investigation."We caution against sourcing Gilead medicine from outside the approved and regulated supply chain, hospitals or pharmacies and will continue to support US law enforcement in taking appropriate actions to protect patients," Gilead said in an email to Reuters.In recent months, US Customs and Border Protection officers have captured more than 100 shipments that they referred to US Department of Homeland Security special agents for further investigation, according to the report.