US seizes Iranian, pro-Hamas news websites in major crackdown Press TV, Al-Alam and Palestine Today among those taken down; Iranian broadcaster accuses US of working with Israel and Saudi Arabia 'to block pro-resistance media'

A screenshot of a statement that appears on the website of Iranian-run presstv.com. (Screen capture)American authorities took down a range of Iran’s state-linked news websites and a site backing Gaza terror groups on Tuesday, the US and Iran said, a move that appeared to be a far-reaching crackdown on Iranian media amid heightened tensions between the two countries.The US seized roughly three dozen websites, the majority of which are linked to Iranian disinformation efforts, said a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the case had not yet been officially announced by the American government.Iranian state-run news agency IRNA announced the US government seizures of the websites, without providing further information.The takedowns come as world powers scramble to resurrect Tehran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal and just days after the election victory of Iran’s hardline judiciary chief, Ebrahim Raisi. On Monday, Raisi, known for his hostility to the West, staked out a hardline position in his first news conference. He ruled out the possibilities of meeting with President Joe Biden or negotiating over Tehran’s ballistic missile program and support for regional militias — concerns the Biden administration wants addressed in future talks.Iran provides support to terror groups in the region, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi rebels, as it seeks to wield its influence far afield and counter its foes.