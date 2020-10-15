US sees Bangladesh as centrepiece of IPS

bluesky said: Stephan, in his meetings, said that Bangladesh could play a key role in the Indo-Pacific Strategy promulgated by the US, with participation of India, Japan and Australia, meeting sources said. ‘The United States sees Bangladesh as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific region and we are committed to growing our partnership in this regard to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. Bangladesh will be a centrepiece of our work in the region,’ he said at a joint press conference with the foreign minister. Click to expand...

We should appreciate if Bangladesh can strongly say a "No" to the big US. USA should not press Bangladesh by saying so many beautiful words when the latter is striving to just put its nose above the water. By talking sweet the USA wants BD to fall squarely on the lap of a mischievous India.IPS is for big countries like US, Japan, Australia and India. We should rather seek avoidance of cold war/conflict between China and IPS group. The latter group is already named QUAD, something like quadripolar (?) alliance. Small BD has no place there except to accept Indian hegemony which our people will not accept.It is good if FM Momen successfully resists the US overtures this time. I will then forgive him for uttering that "Husband-wife relationship". The last time BD showed courage was by saying NO to the US request to send troops to fight Taleban in Afghanistan when probably Clinton was in power.I liked the elbow salute face of both Momen and Stephen Biegun.