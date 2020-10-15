What's new

US sees Bangladesh as centrepiece of IPS

B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
9,863
0
11,147
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
www.newagebd.net

Bangladesh seeks US support for Rohingya return

The government on Thursday sought support from the United States for immediate repatriation of the displaced Rohingya people from Bangladesh and their rehabilitation in Myanmar....
www.newagebd.net www.newagebd.net


Bangladesh seeks US support for Rohingya return
US sees Bangladesh as centrepiece of IPS
Diplomatic Correspondent | Published: 12:22, Oct 15,2020 | Updated: 00:32, Oct 16,2020



Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen gives US deputy secretary of state Stephen Biegun an elbow greeting during a meeting in Dhaka on Thursday. — Sourav Lasker

The government on Thursday sought support from the United States for immediate repatriation of the displaced Rohingya people from Bangladesh and their rehabilitation in Myanmar.

In a meeting with the US deputy secretary Stephan Beigun at her official residence in Dhaka, prime minister Sheikh Hasina emphasised the need for the support from the international community, including the US, for the immediate repatriation of over 1.1 million Rohingya people from Bangladesh.
‘We want immediate repatriation of the Rohingyas while the world community, including the United States, should help to rehabilitate them in their homeland,’ she said, according to the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

Prime minister’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the press after the meeting. Describing the Rohingya people as ‘an extra burden’ on Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina said that the problem had been created by Myanmar and they should be responsible for taking back their citizens.
Some quarters could mislead them by engaging them in antisocial activities. So, we need to ensure their immediate repatriation,’ she said.
Stephan Beigun said the US wanted permanent solutions to the Rohingya crisis by addressing the underlying issues of the problem.
The US official also called on foreign minister AK Abdul Momen earlier on the day.

Stephan, in his meetings, said that Bangladesh could play a key role in the Indo-Pacific Strategy promulgated by the US, with participation of India, Japan and Australia, meeting sources said. ‘The United States sees Bangladesh as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific region and we are committed to growing our partnership in this regard to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. Bangladesh will be a centrepiece of our work in the region,’ he said at a joint press conference with the foreign minister.

Foreign minister Momen, however, said there was no discussion on the matter. The two sides also discussed the issue of bringing back Rashed Chowdhury, a convicted fugitive killer of Bangladesh’s founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Rashed has been hiding in the USA since 2006.
Stephen, in this regard, informed the Bangladesh officials that the case is being reviewed by the US attorney general office.

He said the visa services for Bangladeshi students will be reopened after the easing of the pandemic restrictions.
Bangladesh officials also requested the US for extending preferential advantage in export of products to the US market and sought US government’s support for investment from the country.
US ambassador in Dhaka Earl Miller was present in the meetings, among others.

Stephen reached Dhaka from New Delhi on Wednesday as a part of his six-day official visit to India and Bangladesh starting from October 12 to October 16. In his meeting with Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on October 13, the two sides discussed — under the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership — matters pertaining to politics, security and defence, and a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to press release of Indian Ministry of External Affairs.
 
B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
9,863
0
11,147
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
bluesky said:
Stephan, in his meetings, said that Bangladesh could play a key role in the Indo-Pacific Strategy promulgated by the US, with participation of India, Japan and Australia, meeting sources said. ‘The United States sees Bangladesh as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific region and we are committed to growing our partnership in this regard to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. Bangladesh will be a centrepiece of our work in the region,’ he said at a joint press conference with the foreign minister.
Click to expand...
We should appreciate if Bangladesh can strongly say a "No" to the big US. USA should not press Bangladesh by saying so many beautiful words when the latter is striving to just put its nose above the water. By talking sweet the USA wants BD to fall squarely on the lap of a mischievous India.

IPS is for big countries like US, Japan, Australia and India. We should rather seek avoidance of cold war/conflict between China and IPS group. The latter group is already named QUAD, something like quadripolar (?) alliance. Small BD has no place there except to accept Indian hegemony which our people will not accept.

It is good if FM Momen successfully resists the US overtures this time. I will then forgive him for uttering that "Husband-wife relationship". The last time BD showed courage was by saying NO to the US request to send troops to fight Taleban in Afghanistan when probably Clinton was in power.

I liked the elbow salute face of both Momen and Stephen Biegun.

1602799271247.png
 
mb444

mb444

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2012
3,177
0
5,018
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
bluesky said:
We should appreciate if Bangladesh can strongly say a "No" to the big US. USA should not press Bangladesh by saying so many beautiful words when the latter is striving to just put its nose above the water. By talking sweet the USA wants BD to fall squarely on the lap of a mischievous India.

IPS is for big countries like US, Japan, Australia and India. We should rather seek avoidance of cold war/conflict between China and IPS group. The latter group is already named QUAD, something like quadripolar (?) alliance. Small BD has no place there except to accept Indian hegemony which our people will not accept.

It is good if FM Momen successfully resists the US overtures this time. I will then forgive him for uttering that "Husband-wife relationship". The last time BD showed courage was by saying NO to the US request to send troops to fight Taleban in Afghanistan when probably Clinton was in power.

I liked the elbow salute face of both Momen and Stephen Biegun.

View attachment 679785
Click to expand...
Dont worry.....one thing we can truely trust is that we will talk the talk and then do bugger all.

BD quite simply wont get dragged into this.

Lets hope chaiwala continues with his march to reduce india vis-a-vis china. BD need do nothing....Chinas rise is established and unstoppable....

BD will maintain balance and maintain friendship with everyone. We are open for business but when it comes to strategic alliance thanks but no thanks.... we have a 160m people to feed and our priorities dont include being a pawn in the great game....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top