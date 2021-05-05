US seen as bigger threat to democracy than Russia or China, 71% Chinese believe China a democracy, global poll finds

Belief in importance of democracy high in 53 sampled countries but inequality and big tech companies seen as biggest threats

but so are the Chinese, where 71% agree that China has the right amount of democracy.

US seen as bigger threat to democracy than Russia or China, global poll finds Belief in importance of democracy high in 53 sampled countries but inequality and big tech companies seen as biggest threats