Yes but USA will have to give greater incentives to local Americans to get into this field. As an example they can give grants rather than loans for specific Computer Science/AI programmes in USA universities that attract the best and brightest Americans. It is not true that USA does not have more capable people out there that it can recruit with more incentives.

They can also give more incentives to Indians as there would be plenty willing and capable and India is no threat to USA at this time.



I already said the talent pool will drop but think about it from USA's position. AI is one of the new tech frontiers and for national security reasons they need to reduce their dependence on their prime competitor China.



No point getting the best talent if that only leads to paying for research that your competitor ends up getting virtually for free. We know this will happen from past experience.

