I think its also a misconception that if some one moderate replaces Modi, everything in India will change over night. The problems are deep rooted. Youth has been radicalised, minorities are being persecuted.



DO people honestly think that this will change if Amit Shah or any xyz becomes head of state for India. Would relation with China change? Would things in Kashmir change? Would economy bounce back? Would unemployment end? Would rape or public lynching stop? Would farmers stop committing suicide? Would poverty reduce?





The answer is NO.

