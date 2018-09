pzfz said: ↑ Like i said, pompeo and co. were playing to the gallery of sounding tough. They'll again mouth off when they land in delhi. They've got an appearance and "credibility" to keep up. Pakistan, as usual, reacted and lost track of what it needed to convey about its national interests and the need for the u.s to play a constructive role in the region. Click to expand...

VCheng said: ↑ It is quite likely that both sides will find enough common grounds to find a way forward. Click to expand...

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that they want relations with the US based on mutual respect.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa were also present.