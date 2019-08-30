What's new

US Secretary of State: Like it or not, "it is not us" who choose the leaders of Saudi Arabia

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
20,589
19
21,679
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Like it or not

We are not "the ones who choose the leaders of Saudi Arabia, and it is possible that (the Saudi crown prince) will remain in the leadership position for years and perhaps decades to come."

Will the boycott with Saudi Arabia make us in a better situation with it !?

I think the answer is clear


 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Israel will soon have to choose between China and the US
Replies
7
Views
627
Char
Char
CrazyZ
Saudi Arabia says it seeks to avert war, ball in Iran's court
Replies
5
Views
352
Wow
Wow
monitor
Saudi Arabia admits Khashoggi’s murder was “premeditated”
Replies
0
Views
338
monitor
monitor
S
Actual defence budget of ‘deceptive’ India
Replies
1
Views
1K
Pakistansdefender
Pakistansdefender
P
Iran Prepares For War With Israel
Replies
3
Views
1K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom