US Secretary of State Blinken Says Only China Can ‘Seriously Challenge’ Global System

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the U.S.’s dealings with China the defining test of the century. “China is the only country with the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to seriously challenge the stable and open international system,” Blinken said in remarks delivered by video from the State Department.Blinken said the U.S. approach to China will be “competitive when it should be, collaborative when it can be and adversarial when it must be.”