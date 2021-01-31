US Secretary of State Antony Blinken message for Pakistan

News Desk3 minutesForeign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is committed to establishing a comprehensive partnership with the United States on issues of mutual interest.According to details, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a telephone conversation in which the two Foreign Ministers agreed to make joint efforts to promote bilateral relations and important regional and global issues of mutual interest.The two Foreign Ministers discussed issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations and the promotion of bilateral cooperation in multilateral fields.On the occasion, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi congratulated the US Secretary of State on assuming office.The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan supports the establishment of economic partnership, peaceful neighbourliness and promotion of regional ties in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.Shah Mehmood Qureshi also said that Pakistan and the United States equally want a political solution to the Afghan problem through comprehensive dialogue, and Pakistan wants to participate in peace efforts with the United States.The Foreign Minister said that there was a need to reduce the incidence of violence in Afghanistan in order to pave the way for a peaceful political solution to the Afghan problem and Pakistan played a conciliatory role in the Afghan peace process under shared responsibility and will continue to do so. Will continue to play the role.Referring to the recent developments in the Daniel Pearl case, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that full compliance with the legal requirements for the delivery of justice was in the interest of both the countries.Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi briefed his US counterpart on the sacrifices made by Pakistan in the war on terror and the steps taken to root out terrorism, on which the US Secretary of State called on Pakistan in the war on terror.US Secretary of State Anthony Blanken, referring to the long-standing bilateral relationship between the United States and Pakistan, said that there are many opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields between the two countries.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The first result of the Indo-Pacific policy! New US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken tweeted about a telephone conversation with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Indian Foreign Minister SJ Shankar. The conversation with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was taken up by US Secretary of State Anthony Blanken while tweeting about the Omar Saeed-Sheikh case. As the new Foreign Minister, it should have been the case between the two countries. Relationships are tweeted, but other issues are tweeted here like Terrorism issues are tweeted. On the other hand, in his conversation with Indian Foreign Minister SJ Shankar, Anthony Blinken called SJ Shankar a best friend and talked about the good and strong relations between India and the United States. This is the first scenario of Indo-Pacific policy that came to light very soon. This is a the fact that after the swearing-in of the new US President Joe Biden, implementing the US "Indo-Pacific Policy" for Asia, And trying to use India against China