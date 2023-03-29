US secretary of defence asks China to disarm its army by million, stop coop. with Russia, stop developing advanced weapons to improve relation with US

The U.S. Secretary of Defense clamored: To improve U.S.-China relations, China needs to agree to three conditions. How can we talk without sincerity?​

Not long ago, China's visit to Russia made the United States completely unable to sit still, and expressed its desire to visit China many times. U.S. Secretary of State Blinken wants to resume the previously postponed visit to China. The Secretary of Commerce and the Minister of Finance also said that they will lead a delegation to China. Even with the previously unfavorable attitude of the United States towards the peace plan, it has also made a 180-degree turn, suddenly expressing its support for China's persuasion and promotion of peace talks with Russia and Ukraine.The U.S. overtures are based on economic considerations, but they have not fundamentally changed the U.S. policy stance. The United States is "friendly" to China precisely because the United States is currently facing severe economic problems. The explosion in the banking industry has spread to multiple real estate and technology industries such as real estate. The turbulent United States wants to use China's strength. But at the same time, the United States still does not give up its strategy of encircling China, and frequently makes dangerous moves around China with Japan, the Philippines, etc., which seems to be insincere in what the United States said.US Secretary of Defense Austin's recent speech has even more demonstrated the hypocrisy of the US. Recently, Austin even put forward ridiculous conditions to China, and said that only when China agrees to these three conditions will it consider improving US-China relations. This statement is really absurd. China's development and progress has never been a charity or gift from the United States, let alone the face of the United States. The United States is willing to improve relations, so it is good to cooperate with China. If it is not willing, China will not force others to make things difficult. From the three conditions proposed by Austin, it can be seen that the US hegemony has not changed its face and has no sincerity at all to improve US-China relations. What are these three conditions?Although China advocates the path of peaceful rise and has promised many times to "never seek hegemony", the truth that if you fall behind, you will be beaten is deeply imprinted in the hearts of the Chinese people. The research and development of advanced weapons is very necessary for a country's national defense security. Without advanced weapons, national defense security cannot be guaranteed. Asking China to stop research and development of advanced weapons is tantamount to asking China to "abandon its own martial arts". When Austin said this, he naturally knew that this was a dream, but he still said it. The meaning behind this can be said to have been reflected quite well. Obvious.This is even more a fantasy. China and Russia have always been close cooperative partnerships. They are neighbours geographically and have deep ties in the fields of economy and trade. In addition to economic and geographical considerations, for China and Russia, only by relying on each other can they more effectively oppose the hegemonic behaviour of the United States and maintain world peace and stability.This article is similar to the first article, which requires China to "abolish its own martial arts" before cooperating with China and lifting sanctions against China. These words are even more ridiculous. The United States is the country that loves to wage wars the most in the world. Not counting those wars under the instigation of the United States, there are already countless books. In addition, the GDP of the United States is 1.4 times that of China, but its military expenditure has reached 3.6 times that of China. Recently, the U.S. government's military expenditure has increased again, reaching 842 billion U.S. dollars, or about 5.8 trillion yuan, a record high. The number of U.S. troops is also among the best in the world. Therefore, if anyone’s military has affected international security and regional peace, it should be the U.S. military that is provoking trouble everywhere.Every condition that Austin mentioned is basically impossible to achieve, and China will never let the United States issue orders. Of course, this also reflects a very significant fact, that is, the hegemonic thinking of the United States has been deeply ingrained, and old habits are hard to change. Since the U.S. has no sincerity, their so-called seeking calls and visits to China seem more like "expedient measures".