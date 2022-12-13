US scientists reach long-awaited nuclear fusion breakthrough

The interesting part is:
Even though getting a net energy gain from nuclear fusion is a big deal, it’s happening on a much smaller scale than what’s needed to power electric grids and heat buildings.
“It’s about what it takes to boil 10 kettles of water,” said Jeremy Chittenden, co-director of the Centre for Inertial Fusion Studies at Imperial College in London.
So little energy for a zillion dollars machine.
But if it achieves someday in large amounts, it will be a change of paradigm, not only for science/technology, but for economy and whole world.