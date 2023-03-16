What's new

US says Ukraine ceasefire would cement Russian 'conquest', A ceasefire in Ukraine would only serve to "ratify" Russia's territorial gains

US says Ukraine ceasefire would cement Russian 'conquest'​

Michael Hernandez |16.03.2023 - Update : 16.03.2023

thumbs_b_c_c028befbbc49274aff3880490b1b8d1d.jpg


WASHINGTON

A ceasefire in Ukraine would only serve to "ratify" Russia's territorial gains against its eastern European neighbor, the White House said Thursday.

The comments come after China unveiled a 12-point proposal to end the war, which calls for negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv and a nationwide ceasefire.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that while the "much ballyhooed" proposal from Beijing to halt hostilities "sounds perfectly reasonable," it would ultimately lead to legitimizing Russia's territorial gains, and "would constitute another continued violation of the UN Charter."

"A ceasefire right now would basically ratify Russia's conquest. It would, in effect, recognize Russia's gains, and all of its attempts to conquer a neighbor's territory by force," he told reporters during a virtual briefing.

"Russia would basically be free to use that ceasefire to further entrench its positions in Ukraine, to rebuild their forces, refit them, reman them, retain them so that they can then restart attacks at a time of their choosing. And frankly it's just not a step that we believe towards a just and durable peace," he added.

Kirby said the Biden administration has "long been encouraging" Chinese President Xi Jinping to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying "it's really important for the Chinese to get the Ukrainian perspective here and not just Mr. Putin's."

He was referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

China has long claimed neutrality in Russia's war against Ukraine, but has refrained from criticizing Moscow and has repeatedly either sided with it or abstained during successive votes at the United Nations amid warning Moscow-Beijing relations.

Beijing on Feb. 24 rolled out its peace proposal to end the war in Ukraine, bucking long-standing demands from Ukraine that no ceasefire be implemented until Russia leaves all of its occupied territories.

Zelenskyy reacted lukewarmly to China's proposal, saying it is "not bad," and noting his government is in favor of some of the items put forward by Beijing.

www.aa.com.tr

US says Ukraine ceasefire would cement Russian 'conquest'

White House says it has 'long been encouraging' Chinese President Xi Jinping to speak with Ukrainian leader - Anadolu Agency
www.aa.com.tr
 
China urges Ukraine, Russia to restart peace talks ‘as soon as possible’​

UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT-WAR-142728_0.jpg

Residents standing near a burning building after an artillery attack in Kostyantynivka, Ukraine, on March 15, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
March 16 2023

BEIJING – China’s foreign minister on Thursday urged Kyiv and Moscow to restart peace talks “as soon as possible”, saying Beijing fears the conflict “could escalate and get out of control”.

Beijing “hopes that all parties will keep calm, exercise restraint, resume peace talks as soon as possible, and return to the track of political settlement”, Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in a phone call.

He said “China hopes that Ukraine and Russia retain hope for dialogue and negotiation”.

Mr Kuleba, for his part, said he and Mr Qin discussed the “significance of the principle of territorial integrity”.

“I underscored the importance of (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s) peace formula for ending the aggression and restoring just peace in Ukraine,” he wrote on Twitter.
China, which has refrained from condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, has urged both sides to agree to a gradual de-escalation leading to a comprehensive ceasefire in its 12-point paper on the “political resolution of the Ukraine crisis”.

The plan, which received a lukewarm welcome on both sides, called for the protection of civilians and respect for each other’s sovereignty.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Russian Vladimir Putin as soon as next week and hold a virtual meeting with Mr Zelensky.

Analysts say it will be hard for China to get Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table, but some pointed out that Mr Xi could act as a “back channel” for starting momentum towards talks. AFP, REUTERS

www.straitstimes.com

China urges Ukraine, Russia to restart peace talks ‘as soon as possible’

Beijing “hopes that Ukraine and Russia retain hope for dialogue and negotiation”, says China's foreign minister. Read more at straitstimes.com.
www.straitstimes.com
 

