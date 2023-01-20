What's new

US says it's time for Finland, Sweden to join NATO

by Naharnet Newsdesk
January 20 2023

w460.jpg


The Biden administration said Thursday it's time for Turkey to ratify Finland and Sweden's applications to join NATO, bluntly saying that holdout members of the alliance should quickly approve their memberships.

The State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken had affirmed resolute support for Finland and Sweden in phone calls with their foreign ministers and said the U.S. places great importance on "remaining allies quickly ratifying their accession."

In nearly identical statements about the two calls released just 13 minutes apart, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken had "reiterated U.S. support for Finland and Sweden's NATO accession."

"He conveyed again our firm belief that Finland and Sweden are ready to join the alliance," Price said of the calls with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto. "The United States urges remaining allies to quickly ratify their accession."

The statements did not mention Turkey by name, but the calls came just a day after Blinken met with the foreign minister of Turkey, whose country is the most ardent NATO holdout against Finland and Sweden joining the alliance.

The two countries applied for NATO membership last year after becoming alarmed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Only two of the alliance's 30 members — Hungary and Turkey — have yet to ratify their membership, although Hungary's ratification is seen as a formality and expected soon.

Turkey, meanwhile, has raised significant objections to the Nordic countries joining the alliance, citing their support for Kurdish groups that Ankara sees as terrorist threats. Turkey has demanded that Sweden in particular do more to rein in these Kurdish groups before agreeing to its accession to NATO.

Because of Sweden, Finland isn't joining either. Life is not fair
It will be interesting for sure. By all measures, it looks like Finland is going to decouple from the joint application and make a single application for itself.

So - Turkey will have to make decision on that aswell - and all decisions have consequences. It is never just one way.

By all measures, Turkey can then veto that - but then it will have to have a "real answer" to its NATO allies, other than 'life is not fair'. It will be a decision point both for NATO and Turkey's relationship with NATO and also the USA. I will be following it closely for sure.

All countries of course, pursue their interests. Alliances are based on common interests/world view and but it seems that Turkey's views and those of NATO countries are on a increasingly different path.
 
It will be interesting for sure. By all measures, it looks like Finland is going to decouple from the joint application and make a single application for itself.

So - Turkey will have to make decision on that aswell - and all decisions have consequences. It is never just one way.

By all measures, Turkey can then veto that - but then it will have to have a "real answer" to its NATO allies, other than 'life is not fair'. It will be a decision point both for NATO and Turkey's relationship with NATO and also the USA. I will be following it closely for sure.

All countries of course, pursue their interests. Alliances are based on common interests/world view and but it seems that Turkey's views and those of NATO countries are on a increasingly different path.
That is the issue with joint applications.

Sometime ago Pakistan vetoed the G4 (Germany, Brazil, Japan and India) application for permanent seat in UNSC.

We only had issues with Japan and India but we had to veto Germany and Brazil as well.
 
That is the issue with joint applications.

Sometime ago Pakistan vetoed the G4 (Germany, Brazil, Japan and India) application for permanent seat in UNSC.

We only had issues with Japan and India but we had to veto Germany and Brazil as well.
Why don't you use your correct flag once and for all ?

I have never met a single Pakistani who has problems with so many countries. Its impossible. Bangladesh is our friend, so is Iran important neighbor and so is Russia.. I saw your pathetic post of Pakistan's top 10 enemies (which deleted now). Even if that was not enough. Now you have added Japan?

You are one paranoid india going crazy in hatred against Pakistan.
 
Why don't you use your correct flag once and for all ?

I have never met a single Pakistani who has problems with so many countries. Its impossible. Bangladesh is our friend, so is Iran important neighbor and so is Russia.. I saw your pathetic post of Pakistan's top 10 enemies (which deleted now). Even if that was not enough. Now you have added Japan?

You are one paranoid india going crazy in hatred against Pakistan.
Japan is mortal enemy of our close ally China.
 
Because of Sweden, Finland isn't joining either. Life is not fair
Finland made a decision to abandon the whole thing about not joining without Sweden.

Turkey to start ratifying Finland's NATO bid, Erdogan says

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey's parliament will begin ratifying Finland's NATO bid, but not that of Sweden, removing the biggest remaining hurdle to enlarging the Western defence alliance as war continues to rage in Ukraine.
Finland made a decision to abandon the whole thing about not joining without Sweden.

Turkey to start ratifying Finland's NATO bid, Erdogan says

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey's parliament will begin ratifying Finland's NATO bid, but not that of Sweden, removing the biggest remaining hurdle to enlarging the Western defence alliance as war continues to rage in Ukraine.
good for Finland I guess, although I don't see why you want to join so badly. Once you join you know you can't leave right?

Anyway, I love Finland, I hope everything works out well for our Ural-Altaic brothers.
 

