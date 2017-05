Amid pomp and grandeur, President Donald Trump delivered his much awaited “speech on Islam” in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. After praising the warm hospitality, he went on to discuss the need for cooperation against the evils of extremism and terrorism. Besides lending support to the Saudi-led military alliance, Trump categorically pinpointed the enemy and the battle lines. Yes, he castigated Iran by all means and ascertained the direction in which the General Raheel-led military alliance would look.KSA will be buying weapons worth 380 billion in 10 years with rights to manufacture some of them. This is tantamount to 38 billion a year.“But no discussion of stamping out this threat would be complete without mentioning the government that gives terrorists all three — safe harbor, financial backing, and the social standing needed for recruitment. It is a regime that is responsible for so much instability in the region. I am speaking, of course, of Iran,” he said.“From Lebanon to Iraq to Yemen, Iran funds, arms, and trains terrorists, militias, and other extremist groups that spread destruction and chaos across the region. For decades, Iran has fueled the fires of sectarian conflict and terror,” he added.Read more: Trump’s speech in Riyadh, in fact, proves that the US needs Iran He termed Iran’s support of Assad in Syria as the most tragic of all the acts that Iran has committed and called upon a concerted effort to isolate the regime.“Until the Iranian regime is willing to be a partner for peace, all nations of conscience must work together to isolate Iran, deny it funding for terrorism, and pray for the day when the Iranian people have the just and righteous government they deserve.”– Donald TrumpLet us look at the implications of this “all vs Iran” military alliance especially after Trump’s enunciations on the Saudi-Iranian tensions.Are we heading for an intra-region war?Iranians are too smart to fall into a trap. Not only Pakistan but also the west can take a few lessons from the so-called Iranian clergies or Mullahs. No matter what the world has thrown at them since 1979, they come out undefeated, if not victorious.Maybe through maneuvering, nudging, and a bit of growling, they managed to elect a reformist and an anti-war president, Hassan Rouhani. He is a Ph.D. doctor in Constitutional Law from Glasgow University with his research being in flexibility in shariah law. There cannot be a person better suited than him to steer Iran away from a collision course.On the other hand, USA was more interested in selling arms and KSA was eager to buy them. They both didn’t have any other option hence the deal went the distance. KSA will be buying weapons worth 380 billion in 10 years with rights to manufacture some of them. This is tantamount to 38 billion a year.After Iran and Hezbollah started showing progress in Syria, especially Aleppo, and open threats from Iranian revolutionary guards, KSA started panicking and started pushing harder to create a multinational security arrangement of 39 countries.