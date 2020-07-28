US & Saudi Arabia Strategic Dialogue

A month ago, there was an American-Qatari strategic dialogue.

One of its results is America's announcement that Qatar is a major non-NATO ally,



If we conclude the following:

1 - An American-Qatari strategic dialogue, then an American-Saudi strategic dialogue, and finally an American-Emirati strategic dialogue,



2 - These American strategic dialogues are held annually since Donald Trump's presidency of the United States, and Trump inaugurated these strategic dialogues since his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in May 2017, within the deeper and most important framework, which is the "Saudi-American strategic vision" that occurred in May 2017 during Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, It is the reference document for many geopolitical and geostrategic developments that the region has witnessed and are still witnessing. When we shed light on the US-Saudi strategic vision document, we explore many matters and developments in the region, and get answers about questions and inquiries related to these developments,



3 - All of these three dialogues were held or will be held under very important and sensitive regional and international circumstances, in addition to being held just before the US presidential elections and just a few weeks before the victory of the presidential election winner,



4 - The recent strategic dialogue between the USA and the UAE will give us more details about the alliance to be formed, the Middle East Strategic Alliance (MESA), the so-called “Arab NATO,” which is said that Israel will join this alliance and that the USA is reforming it so that any Middle East that has a peace agreement or normalization with Israel can join it, and therefore it is possible that Israel and the United Arab Emirates will join the United States to launch a strategic agenda for the Middle East, and it will be interesting to follow where this alliance to be formed, which is the "Middle East Strategic Alliance MESA" The Arab NATO before, and later the Middle Eastern NATO.