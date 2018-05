US sanctions rain on India-Russia defence parade



Financial sanctions by the US have hit India’s arms trade with Russia hard, with payments for weapons and equipment worth over $2 billion stuck after banks refused to make remittances to Moscow fearing penal action.

With Russia’s flagship arms trading company Rosoboronexport coming under sanctions by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) last month, almost the entire arms trade with India has come to a grinding halt after the State Bank of India put an immediate stop to all payments from April 7.