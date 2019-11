I don't see how local affairs are related to playing with the Americans. Not having called a single day off because of high air pollution and not buying medical products from black market have nothing to do with the US or foreign policies or I can't see the relevance at least.





Children or patients with extremely rare conditions will always suffer from sanctions that target them. The problem is not that Iran can't reverse-engineer medical products or produces them on its own, the problem is that the number of patients with extremely rare conditions like EB is too few to justify anything but buying the products.



You can't run a production line for something which the demand for it is too low to justify it economically. The best option is to buy it from black market for higher prices. Something that Ahmadinejad did it very well.

