beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 44,871
- -5
- Country
-
- Location
-
US sanctions on China for aiding Russia could be counterproductive, US advisory panel is told
By JOSHUA CARTWRIGHT
Sunday, 20 Mar 2022
11:01 AM MYT
Experts have warned that imposing Ukraine-related sanctions on Beijing could backfire, pushing China and Russia closer together and weakening America’s influence abroad.
Speaking before the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a government advisory panel, witnesses emphasised how China’s energy insecurity could affect its response to such measures.
Given China’s dependence on oil and gas imports, Beijing would see any attempt at hindering its access to foreign fossil fuels as a direct threat to its national security, said Emily Meierding, an assistant professor at the Naval Postgraduate School. She pointed to the “uneven track record” of sanctions and how they would push China to find ways to avoid them.
Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.
“The result could be a network of petro pariahs – major oil importers and exporters targeted by the United States that create a parallel energy trading system that isn’t vulnerable to US sanctions,” she said. Instead, she recommended finding a way to “engage China constructively on this conflict” without threatening their energy security.
Edward Chow, senior associate in the Energy Security and Climate Change Programme at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank, pointed out Beijing’s longer-term energy strategy.
“Although China and Russia’s energy interests converge in the short run, they diverge in the long run with China’s energy transition away from fossil fuels for both environmental and national security reasons,” he said.
“Smart American policy would endeavour to accentuate the differences between the two countries rather than push the two of them closer together, as we seem determined to do in recent years.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that President Joe Biden planned to warn Chinese President Xi Jinping that the US will impose unspecified costs on China if it takes any action to support Russia’s war on Ukraine. The two leaders are scheduled to speak by phone on Friday. It will be their first conversation since Russia invaded Ukraine more than three weeks ago.
Two members of the advisory panel questioned the idea that constructive relations with China were even possible.
Commissioner Randall Schriver, a former assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs, compared it with engagement – which he argued has not worked despite various efforts across several administrations – and asked what evidence there was that seeking cooperation with China could improve ties.
Commissioner Bob Borochoff echoed that sentiment, asking what, if not sanctions, should be done instead to tilt China away from Russia and towards the US.
Chow replied that sanctions, or just the threat of sanctions, could be a tool if they are part of a broader diplomatic strategy, but “overusing it is what I’m concerned about”.
Meierding said the goal was not necessarily improving US-China relations but preventing bilateral ties from worsening even further by pushing Beijing into a corner.
After questioning the witnesses, Commissioner Derek Scissors summarised what he got out of the panel.
“No 1, we probably can’t help the Chinese. No 2, if we do, it’s going to undermine our manufacturing competitiveness,” he said. “And again, I’m not talking about threatening [China]. I’m talking about not cooperating with them.”
US sanctions on China for aiding Russia could be counterproductive, advisory panel is told
Experts have warned that imposing Ukraine-related sanctions on Beijing could backfire, pushing China and Russia closer together and weakening America’s influence abroad.
www.thestar.com.my