AP

Updated 23 Jul, 2020



The Haolin Hair Accessories factory is seen on the outskirts of Lop County of Hotan prefecture in western China's Xinjiang autonomous region. The company is one of 11 that the US government has imposed trade sanctions on. — AP/File





BEIJING: China said on Tuesday it would take unspecified necessary measures” after the US government imposed trade sanctions on 11 companies it says are implicated in human rights abuses in China’s Muslim northwestern region of Xinjiang.