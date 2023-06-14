US sanction: Ready to work with Bangladesh against all forms of hegemonism: China​

Prothom Alo English DeskUpdated: 14 Jun 2023, 11: 55Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Wang WenbinChinese embassy in DhakaChina has lauded prime minister Sheikh Hasina for her firm stance against the US sanctions and extended support to Bangladesh in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity and upholding its domestic and foreign policies.“We stand ready to work together with Bangladesh and other countries to oppose all forms of hegemonism and power politics, uphold the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law and UN charter,” said Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Wang Wenbin.He came up with the statement while replying to a query about US sanctions on a Bangladeshi elite force and prime minister Sheikh Hasina's subsequent reactions during a press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday.The Chinese embassy in Dhaka published the spokesperson’s remarks on its verified Facebook handle.According to him, the prime minister’s recent remarks against the US sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) reflects not only the strong sentiment of the Bangladeshi people but also resonates with a large portion of the international community, particularly the developing world.Without mentioning the USA, Wang Wenbin said a certain country has long been interfering in the internal affairs of Bangladesh as well as many other developing nations under the pretext of democracy and human rights. But it turns a blind eye to its own racial discrimination, gun violence and drug proliferation problems."We firmly support Bangladesh in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, upholding independent domestic and foreign policies, and pursuing a development path that suits its national realities," said the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson.Highlighting the longstanding amicable relationship between Bangladesh and China, the spokesperson said they are ready to work together with Bangladesh towards building a community with a shared future for mankind.