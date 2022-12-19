What's new

US reversing it's stance on Venezuela and other nation's to counter China?

In an apparent bid to offset growing Chinese influence in South America, the US seems to be reversing it's traditional stance on certain nations. Venezuela seems to be one of them. President Maduro of Venezuela used to be called a "dictator" and someone who was using Oil as a weapon. But recently, the US firms want to spend $ 4.5 billion to fund oil refinery in Venezuela and to support other Oil and Gas related initiatives.

This reversal in stance comes at a specific time when the Chinese are trying to gain influence in South America primarily through investments. The American decision on investment into Venezuela and other South American nations, seems to be a new balancing act to keep the Chinese and their money away from South America.
VZ_Oil_Investments.jpeg
 

