What's new

US reveals it has revoked more than 1,000 visas to Chinese nationals deemed security risks

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
20,725
23
15,414
Country
United States
Location
United States
Screen Shot 2020-09-10 at 3.28.01 PM.jpg


www.cnn.com

US reveals it has revoked more than 1,000 visas to Chinese nationals deemed security risks

More than 1,000 Chinese nationals have had their visas revoked by the United States since June, under a program aimed at graduate students and researchers believed to have ties to the Chinese military.
www.cnn.com www.cnn.com

More than 1,000 Chinese nationals have had their visas revoked by the United States since June, under a program aimed at graduate students and researchers believed to have ties to the Chinese military.

The US State Department said in a statement Wednesday that "high-risk graduate students and research scholars" had been expelled, after they "were found to be subject to Presidential Proclamation 10043 and therefore ineligible for a visa."

Issued by President Donald Trump at the end of May, and implemented beginning June 1, the proclamation claims that China "is engaged in a wide‑ranging and heavily resourced campaign to acquire sensitive United States technologies and intellectual property, in part to bolster the modernization and capability of its military, the People's Liberation Army."

The State Department said the revocation of visas "safeguards US national security by limiting the PRC's ability to leverage Chinese graduate students and researchers in the United States to steal United States technologies, intellectual property, and information to develop advanced military capabilities."

Speaking Wednesday, acting US Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said that "China has leveraged every aspect of its country including its economy, its military, and its diplomatic power, demonstrating a rejection of western liberal democracy and continually renewing its commitment to remake the world order in its own authoritarian image."

Worsening ties

According to the State Department, those affected by the recent expulsions "represent a small subset of the total number of Chinese students and scholars coming to the United States."
"We continue to welcome legitimate students and scholars from China who do not further the Chinese Communist Party's goals of military dominance," it added.

There are some 369,000 Chinese nationals estimated to be studying in the US, though many have had their studies disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. For a decade now, China has been the "largest source of international students," according to the Institute of International Education.

Beijing has yet to react to the most recent announcement, but in June, China's education ministry said it "resolutely opposes" any US government move to restrict Chinese students and "strongly condemns any calculated politicization and stigmatization of normal academic exchanges."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Vanguard One The fastest-growing black hole in the universe has a massive appetite, Australian study reveals World Affairs 0
Aspen Satellite imagery reveals China has constructed new artificial islands in the Indian Ocean World Affairs 10
Vanguard One An ancient aquatic system older than the pyramids has been revealed by the Australian bushfires World Affairs 1
undercover JIX Indian CDS Gen Bipin-India Has Camps To Counter Radicalisation: Big Reveal Indian Defence Forum 7
Devil Soul Which political party has been the best for Pakistan's economy? Trade stats reveal all Pakistan Economy 5
The SC Science Technology has revealed details of the new powerful long-range drone Arab Defence Forum 2
Path-Finder PML-N has provided key secret related to CPEC to India and the USA- Babar Dogar Reveals With Proofs CPEC 39
Devil Soul Pakistan has world's highest newborn mortality rate, reveals Unicef report Social & Current Events 11
BHarwana Russia Has Underwater Nuclear Drones, Leaked Pentagon Documents Reveal Europe & Russia 0
Dinky Leaked Audio Tapes Reveal Egypt Has Abandoned Palestine In Favour Of Stronger Ties With Israel Middle East & Africa 15

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top