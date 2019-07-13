What's new

US Returns Stolen Gandhara Antiquities to Pakistan

Microsoft

Microsoft

FULL MEMBER
Mar 19, 2019
1,889
3
3,271
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Source

NEW YORK, NOV 03 – The United States has returned the antiquities of the Gandhara era stolen from Pakistan. According to state media, historical and ancient artifacts from the Gandhara period date back to the 2nd century AD.

1604556033477.png
The handover ceremony was held at the Pakistani Consulate in New York. At the ceremony, District Attorney New York County Cyrus Vance and Pakistani Consul General Ayesha Ali signed an agreement to return the stolen artifacts.

Consul General Ayesha Ali expressed gratitude to the Office of the District Attorney, New York County, and the Department of Homeland Security for their efforts in retrieving the stolen cultural treasures of Pakistan.

She called it an important manifestation of the Pakistan-US friendship. Some of the recovered antiquities were also displayed at the ceremony.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1323328031113551872
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

undercover JIX
Pakistan in danger of losing its rare artifacts
Replies
0
Views
541
undercover JIX
undercover JIX

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top