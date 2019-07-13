US Returns Stolen Gandhara Antiquities to Pakistan

NEW YORK, NOV 03 – The United States has returned the antiquities of the Gandhara era stolen from Pakistan. According to state media, historical and ancient artifacts from the Gandhara period date back to the 2nd century AD.The handover ceremony was held at the Pakistani Consulate in New York. At the ceremony, District Attorney New York County Cyrus Vance and Pakistani Consul General Ayesha Ali signed an agreement to return the stolen artifacts.Consul General Ayesha Ali expressed gratitude to the Office of the District Attorney, New York County, and the Department of Homeland Security for their efforts in retrieving the stolen cultural treasures of Pakistan.She called it an important manifestation of the Pakistan-US friendship. Some of the recovered antiquities were also displayed at the ceremony.