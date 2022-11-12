What's new

US returns Pakistan artifacts

CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
4,532
2
6,181
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

US returns Pakistan artifacts

AFP Published about 14 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP
NEW YORK: The United States has returned to Pakistan more than 100 antiquities recovered from Indian-American art smuggler Subhash Kapoor, New York prosecutors announced Thursday.
Kapoor was convicted in India last week of stealing ancient religious idols and trafficking them to his art gallery in Manhattan. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison.
Kapoor, also wanted by American authorities, was the subject of a massive US federal investigation known as Operation Hidden Idol.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office indicted him in 2020 and have requested his extradition from India.
New York returned 192 antiquities to Islamabad valued at almost $3.4 million, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said in a statement.
Some 187 of the artifacts were seized in relation to the investigation of Kapoor, Bragg added.

The returned items include a Gandhara statue depicting Maitreya, the enlightened Buddha, and Mehrgarh figures dating to around 3500-2600 BC that were looted from a Neolithic archaeological site in Pakistan.
Kapoor sold the smuggled items at his Madison Avenue-based gallery Art of the Past.

Bragg’s office says that since 2011 it has recovered more than 2,500 artifacts worth at least $143 million that were trafficked by Kapoor and his associates.
In March, Australia returned to India 13 works connected with Kapoor.

www.brecorder.com

US returns Pakistan artifacts

NEW YORK: The United States has returned to Pakistan more than 100 antiquities recovered from Indian-American art...
www.brecorder.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Luosifen
British geologist jailed for 15 years by Iraq for smuggling artifacts
Replies
3
Views
404
Chat SAMOSA
C
khansaheeb
Guantanamo’s oldest inmate returns to Pakistan, without trial
Replies
3
Views
160
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
ghazi52
LHC directs to return Maryam’s passport
Replies
6
Views
270
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
Microsoft
US Returns Stolen Gandhara Antiquities to Pakistan
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
Taimur Khurram
Taimur Khurram
TheDarkKnight
UN chief calls for calm in Pakistan, reduction of tensions & rule of law
Replies
8
Views
364
Catalystic
Catalystic

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom