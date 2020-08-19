US reports more than 1,300 new deaths in a single day The figure is a nearly threefold increase from the previous day Morgan Winsor 19 August 2020, 23:14 A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 781,000 people worldwide. Over 22 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some national governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their outbreaks. Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 5.4 million diagnosed cases and at least 171,823 deaths. https://abcnews.go.com/Health/coron...orts-1300-deaths-single-day/story?id=72463536