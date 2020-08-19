/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 19, 2020

US reports more than 1,300 new deaths in a single day

Discussion in 'COVID-19 Coronavirus' started by beijingwalker, Aug 19, 2020 at 8:38 PM.

    US reports more than 1,300 new deaths in a single day
    The figure is a nearly threefold increase from the previous day
    Morgan Winsor
    19 August 2020, 23:14

    A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 781,000 people worldwide.

    Over 22 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some national governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their outbreaks.

    Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 5.4 million diagnosed cases and at least 171,823 deaths.

    https://abcnews.go.com/Health/coron...orts-1300-deaths-single-day/story?id=72463536
     
    China hasn't registered a single death for several months already while in US people die in thousands every single day. Hats off to Trump...
     
    Do US elite really care? As long as it's US peasant are dead, it's ok!
     
    Those elites have injected vaccine already long ago. Using the blood serum from patients.
    There were video proof in the conversation with US vice president Pence several month ago.
     
