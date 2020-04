Finders Keepers? US Reportedly 'Intercepted' Anti-COVID-19 Protective Gear Slated for Germany

masks ordered from China got “hijacked” by the US

masks ordered by Berlin from China got "intercepted" by the United States

from an American-owned enterprise whose manufacturing capacities are based in China



"The goods are said to have been intercepted by the Americans on the way from the manufacturer to Germany and brought to the USA"