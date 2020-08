US Report Hints At Pakistan’s ‘Direct Hand’ In India-China Border Clash At Galwan Valley

According to a US intelligence report, China had a much better understanding of Indian troop positions and movements ahead of the June 15 Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh, thanks to Pakistan.

“If the Chinese are bringing Pakistan more ‘behind the curtain,’ in terms of intelligence and military cooperation, it will be tailored to their common interests like confronting India over territorial disputes,” said Vikram Singh, a former top official at the Pentagon for South and Southeast Asian affairs, now a senior adviser at the U.S. Institute of Peace’s Asia Center.The extent of intelligence cooperation between the ‘iron bothers’ is still unknown but Pakistan has been cautious about sharing its intelligence in the past. However, Tara Kartha, former director of the National Security Council Secretariat stated that it is now a possibility that Beijing has been able to overcome these reservations,