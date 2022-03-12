What's new

US reluctant to export natural gas to Europe amid 'climate concerns'​

US President Joe Biden is reluctant to export LNG to Europe amid climate change concerns.

By Maeve Campbell with Reuters • Updated: 11/03/2022 - 16:09

The US government has pledged to ramp up liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, to help cut Europe's reliance on Russian gas. However, progress is slow due to concerns about the impact on climate change.

The Ukraine crisis has underscored Europe's energy dependence on Russia, which supplies about 40 per cent of the natural gas used to heat its homes and generate electricity, and the Biden administration has vowed to help its allies break that chain.

The White House was weighing up the announcement of an interagency review of ways to boost LNG exports to Europe alongside Tuesday's decision to ban US imports of Russian oil products, people briefed on government decision-making told Reuters.

However, the interagency review has been shelved, at least for now, after some in the White House argued it would counter the administration's efforts to wean the US off fossil fuels.

Haha so the US sent Ukraine to its death as a sacrificial lamb, got Europe to enact these sanctions which will really **** them over and now won’t even help the dumb europoors with selling them natural gas lmao
 

