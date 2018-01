Correct. Iran has evicted the U.S. from Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. Yemen will fall soon too. Sooner or later Russia/ China/ Iran will force the U.S. out of Afghanistan too. China needs the BRI corridor cleared of ethnicity's which refuse to be part of its trading plan. It's interesting to note that it has always been China which wants these countries 'ethnically cleansed'.......Iran is following the plan closely. There was no need for Iran to get involved, if there was no reward.



Many are now realizing this master plan of China. It makes sense.



If it all works out, the U.S. will find itself irrelevant & isolated along with its toady's in Australia and UK and Canada. Russia/ China/ Iran will control the Eurasian continent (center of gravity), where the bulk of the resources, business, populations live.



This is inevitable! A contiguous trading land mass.......from Vladivostok to Lisbon, and all in between!

