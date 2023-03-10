What's new

US releases Saudi Guantanamo detainee after 21 years

V

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
2,349
3
2,900
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The United States on Wednesday announced the release from the Guantanamo military prison of a Saudi engineer seized over two decades ago as a suspect in the September 11, 2001 Al-Qaeda attacks but never charged.

Ghassan Al Sharbi, 48, was detained in Faisalabad, Pakistan with an Al-Qaeda associate in March 2002. He was targeted because he had studied at an aeronautical university in Arizona and had attended flight school with two of the Al-Qaeda highjackers in the 9/11 plot.

The US military had weighed charges against Sharbi and several others but dropped them in 2008.






Yet it continued to hold him as an enemy combatant in the military prison in the US Navy’s base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and his status remained in limbo — he was never charged but not approved for release, either.

But in February 2022, the Pentagon’s Periodic Review Board, which deals with Guantanamo release petitions, ruled that the native of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia could be released.

It said he had no leadership or facilitator position in Al-Qaeda, and was compliant in detention — after he was years earlier viewed as a hostile prisoner.






It also said he had unspecified “physical and mental health issues”.

The 2022 decision indicated he could enter into Saudi Arabia’s longstanding rehabilitation program for radical jihadists, which seeks to slowly change their viewpoint while ensuring they will be monitored as they return to society.

The review board said in a statement on Wednesday that it recommended Sharbi be transferred to Saudi custody “subject to the implementation of a comprehensive set of security measures including monitoring, travel restrictions and continued information sharing”.

With Sharbi’s release, 31 detainees remain at Guantanamo, down from a peak of nearly 800.

Of them, 17 are eligible for transfer and the Pentagon and State Department are seeking countries to accept them.

Another three are eligible for a Periodic Review Board review, while nine are facing charges under military commissions and two have been convicted in such commissions.
 
C

Corruptistan

FULL MEMBER
May 28, 2022
1,449
0
1,828
Country
Pakistan
Location
Denmark
So was he a genuine terrorist or just another one out of many innocent people send to Guantanamo and later released without any conviction?

Saifullah-Paracha.jpeg


Apparently the guy above. Does not strike me as a terrorist. Well-educated too.

If he was a threat and committed crimes, why was he suddenly freed? Makes no sense.

From what I have read, most of those that spent time at Guantanamo were proven to be innocent people and were never convicted of anything.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
7,784
1
14,177
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Corruptistan said:
So was he a genuine terrorist or just another one out of many innocent people send to Guantanamo and later released without any conviction?

Saifullah-Paracha.jpeg


Apparently the guy above. Does not strike me as a terrorist. Well-educated too.

If he was a threat and committed crimes, why was he suddenly freed? Makes no sense.

From what I have read, most of those that spent time at Guantanamo were proven to be innocent people and were never convicted of anything.
Click to expand...

The main thing is, where's the compensation for illegally holding someone without due process?
If this were a white m*therfucker, he would have been paid millions by now.
 
C

Corruptistan

FULL MEMBER
May 28, 2022
1,449
0
1,828
Country
Pakistan
Location
Denmark
PakFactor said:
The main thing is, where's the compensation for illegally holding someone without due process?
If this were a white m*therfucker, he would have been paid millions by now.
Click to expand...

No idea, not a lawyer but what strikes me is that Westerners were held for years without any judgement as well. At least people with Western passports. A few Muslim converts spent time as well.

Not sure if some received any compensation, I recall once reading about that, but when you are the world sheriff, you make the laws and they follow you, not the other way around.

I guess this was the American logic post 9/11 where they were pissed off and had to show their people that they "meant business". Of course it turned out that their Afghanistan and Iraq adventures were large fiascos overall in terms of long-term goals.
 
E

epebble

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2022
2,086
0
1,311
Country
United States
Location
United States
Corruptistan said:
So was he a genuine terrorist or just another one out of many innocent people send to Guantanamo and later released without any conviction?

Saifullah-Paracha.jpeg


Apparently the guy above. Does not strike me as a terrorist. Well-educated too.

If he was a threat and committed crimes, why was he suddenly freed? Makes no sense.

From what I have read, most of those that spent time at Guantanamo were proven to be innocent people and were never convicted of anything.
Click to expand...
Was this man a terrorist? Any compensation for him?
800px-Jamal_Khashoggi_in_March_2018_%28cropped%29.jpg
 
C

Corruptistan

FULL MEMBER
May 28, 2022
1,449
0
1,828
Country
Pakistan
Location
Denmark
epebble said:
Was this man a terrorist? Any compensation for him?
800px-Jamal_Khashoggi_in_March_2018_%28cropped%29.jpg
Click to expand...

Is the topic Guantanamo or Khashoggi? Your usual KSA-obsession at play here or what is the matter with the whataboutism? Are you somehow trying to proof that KSA has skeletons as well and that the KSA regime has committed mistakes and crimes like every other country (pales in comparison to the US in question though but that is besides the point here)? If that is the case, you are beating a dead horse or stating the obvious. Carry on.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

V
US releases Saudi Guantanamo detainee after 21 years
Replies
3
Views
91
VCheng
VCheng
VCheng
Biden admin transfers a Guantanamo detainee to Belize
Replies
14
Views
325
doorstar
doorstar
khansaheeb
Guantanamo’s oldest inmate returns to Pakistan, without trial
Replies
3
Views
433
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Saudi crown prince orders releasing Pakistanis imprisoned for rioting at Masjid-e-Nabawi
Replies
9
Views
373
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Muhammed45
Yemen forced Sauds to release one of the leaders of Hamas from prison
Replies
2
Views
438
Muhammed45
Muhammed45

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom