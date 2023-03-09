US releases Saudi Guantanamo detainee after 21 years

Caught in Faisalabad by Pakistani authorities, and transferred to US custody based on the evidence developed by them.



Evaluated and charges dropped by due process. (He was "just a bomb-maker" and not a "leader or facilitator", mind you.)



So why keep him after 2008? Because even his own country did not want him back (and obviously no other country either).



Now:



“On September 21, 2022, Secretary of Defence Austin notified Congress of his intent to repatriate Ghassan Al Sharbi to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and, in consultation with our partners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we completed the requirements for responsible transfer”, the Department of Defence said in a statement late on Wednesday."



Finally, they agreed to take back their own citizen.



17 more to go. Slow and steady progress.