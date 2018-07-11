US RELEASE the KRAKEN : Trump going all out war against China. additional $200B products tariffs

I used to work for Micron during the DRAM days. I helped set up the Micron Shanghai facility. It was my first taste of mainland China semicon industry. It was well known that theft of every type -- intellectual to physical -- should be expected and worse -- government sanctioned.



On the surface, we treated our Chinese partners with friendliness, deference, and collegiality, but underneath that facade, every high level management executives from both sides knew what WOULD happen and everyone factored that in as cost of working in China. The Americans worked hard to prevent theft, the Chinese worked hard to steal, and everyone winked and nodded at each other. We had ethics classes, motivational sessions, and one-on-one meetings to emphasize the need for honesty, transparency, and profitability. And everyone -- on both sides -- knew it was bullshit. Every large Chinese company have at least one party apparatchik on its board of management so it was no mystery as to who directed the thefts and why.



So this story is not 'the final straw'. It is just the latest that just happened to be public knowledge. For every one event that make the news, at least a dozen do not and everyone winked and nodded at each other and let it passed.

