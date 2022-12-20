What's new

US reiterates its concerns over Haas’s securityUS reiterates its concerns over Haas’s security

fallstuff

fallstuff

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 20, 2009
9,122
0
6,821
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States

US reiterates its concerns over Haas’s security​


1671496305835.png



The US has reiterated security concerns for its ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas, with the Bangladesh mission in Washington DC.

"We have raised this matter at the highest levels of the Bangladeshi government, as well as with the Bangladesh embassy in Washington, DC," said a US embassy spokesperson in Dhaka yesterday.

For all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On December 15, Muhammad Imran, Bangladesh's ambassador to the US, was called to the State Department by Donald Lu, the US assistant secretary of state for the bureau of south and central Asian affairs.

The previous day, Haas had called in at the Shaheenbagh home of missing BNP leader Sajedul Islam Sumon to meet with the families of victims of enforced disappearance.


Such families have a platform called Mayer Daak, where Sumon's mother is a key organiser.

As the prescheduled meeting was going on, members of Mayer Kanna took positions in front of the house and demanded justice for their relatives who were victims of court martial during the regime of late president Ziaur Rahman, founder of BNP, in 1977.

The meeting was interrupted by protestors, who attempted to enter the building where Haas was located. Due to security concerns, Haas ended the meeting earlier than scheduled. As he was exiting the venue, the other protestors surrounded the ambassador's vehicle.

www.thedailystar.net

US reiterates its concerns over Haas’s security

The US has reiterated security concerns for its ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas, with the Bangladesh mission in Washington DC.
www.thedailystar.net www.thedailystar.net
 
E

epebble

FULL MEMBER
Sep 21, 2022
896
0
508
Country
United States
Location
United States
fallstuff said:

US reiterates its concerns over Haas’s security​


View attachment 906838


The US has reiterated security concerns for its ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas, with the Bangladesh mission in Washington DC.

"We have raised this matter at the highest levels of the Bangladeshi government, as well as with the Bangladesh embassy in Washington, DC," said a US embassy spokesperson in Dhaka yesterday.

For all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On December 15, Muhammad Imran, Bangladesh's ambassador to the US, was called to the State Department by Donald Lu, the US assistant secretary of state for the bureau of south and central Asian affairs.

The previous day, Haas had called in at the Shaheenbagh home of missing BNP leader Sajedul Islam Sumon to meet with the families of victims of enforced disappearance.


Such families have a platform called Mayer Daak, where Sumon's mother is a key organiser.

As the prescheduled meeting was going on, members of Mayer Kanna took positions in front of the house and demanded justice for their relatives who were victims of court martial during the regime of late president Ziaur Rahman, founder of BNP, in 1977.

The meeting was interrupted by protestors, who attempted to enter the building where Haas was located. Due to security concerns, Haas ended the meeting earlier than scheduled. As he was exiting the venue, the other protestors surrounded the ambassador's vehicle.

www.thedailystar.net

US reiterates its concerns over Haas’s security

The US has reiterated security concerns for its ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas, with the Bangladesh mission in Washington DC.
www.thedailystar.net www.thedailystar.net
Click to expand...
He is a career Foreign Service guy. I don't understand why he wants to get down and dirty with local political hatreds. Enforced disappearances are part of local political culture and should not be the concern of U.S. Foreign policy. He should remember what happened to Daniel Pearl when he started asking too many questions.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

fallstuff
Peter Haas meets families of victims of enforced disappearance
Replies
0
Views
7
fallstuff
fallstuff
B
Bangladesh will have no better friend than US over next 50 years: Peter Haas
Replies
10
Views
585
bluesky
B
B
US to work with Bangladesh for a prosperous Indo-Pacific region
Replies
0
Views
182
Black_cats
B
Homo Sapiens
Myanmar mortar shelling: Bangladesh reiterates “deep concern”
Replies
0
Views
228
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
B
The United States wants the people of Bangladesh to elect their leaders freely
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
88
Views
3K
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom