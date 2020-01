I feel it's important to emphasize that while Trump is indeed an old racist who hates non-white people, he is NOT unique. The only difference between him and his peers is that he ignores public relations and talks honestly about his racist hate. His peers are the truly dangerous ones. They disarm non-white folks by talking about Muslim "friends", "saving" the Chinese people from their "regime", "human rights", "democracy", etc. Make no mistake, they are all white racists who viscerally hate all non-whites. I will not say all whites are like this, but it's an enormous percentage. That's how their propaganda can be sustained -- widespread complicity by low key racist white people.When I was younger and more inexperienced, I felt the same way. I even thought white men who marry Asian women must be open minded. Seems logical right? It turns out, they hide their views and only express them from the comfort of the anonymity or non-white people. See www.halfasian.org as an example. Thousands of these couples where the white male is a vile racist that hates "chinks" or "gooks" and thinks their own half Asian half white child looks "subhuman". These people are absolutely sick.