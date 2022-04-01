US regime-change operation in Pakistan and its fallout

The regime change process of USA didn't go as per plan and everything got exposed. Seeing the track record of Pakistan, America felt too confident in threatening it openly even in a written form. But this time Pakistan has retaliated. It will have great significance for USA and the world affairs. Regime change is a forbidden word in the international community and carries a very bad optics for what USA has done in past decades. Even in the recent past, all these regime-change operations were against dictators. However this time they were doing it against democracy and there are undeniable proofs of that.

People will draw the equivalences between the regime change operation of the USA and the regime change operation of Russia. It will have very bad optics for the USA and can lose significant soft power and its claim to be on the higher moral ground will get done and dusted.

The region is already slipping away from the hands of USA. India is buying Russian oil despite all the threats. Arab countries are not paying heed to Biden and the Russian invasion going on.