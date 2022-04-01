What's new

US regime-change operation in Pakistan and its fallout

A

Ahmad Saleem

FULL MEMBER
Apr 4, 2020
176
1
233
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The regime change process of USA didn't go as per plan and everything got exposed. Seeing the track record of Pakistan, America felt too confident in threatening it openly even in a written form. But this time Pakistan has retaliated. It will have great significance for USA and the world affairs. Regime change is a forbidden word in the international community and carries a very bad optics for what USA has done in past decades. Even in the recent past, all these regime-change operations were against dictators. However this time they were doing it against democracy and there are undeniable proofs of that.
People will draw the equivalences between the regime change operation of the USA and the regime change operation of Russia. It will have very bad optics for the USA and can lose significant soft power and its claim to be on the higher moral ground will get done and dusted.
The region is already slipping away from the hands of USA. India is buying Russian oil despite all the threats. Arab countries are not paying heed to Biden and the Russian invasion going on.
 
T

truthseeker2010

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
3,672
0
4,354
Ahmad Saleem said:
The regime change process of USA didn't go as per plan and everything got exposed. Seeing the track record of Pakistan, America felt too confident in threatening it openly even in a written form. But this time Pakistan has retaliated. It will have great significance for USA and the world affairs. Regime change is a forbidden word in the international community and carries a very bad optics for what USA has done in past decades. Even in the recent past, all these regime-change operations were against dictators. However this time they were doing it against democracy and there are undeniable proofs of that.
People will draw the equivalences between the regime change operation of the USA and the regime change operation of Russia. It will have very bad optics for the USA and can lose significant soft power and its claim to be on the higher moral ground will get done and dusted.
The region is already slipping away from the hands of USA. India is buying Russian oil despite all the threats. Arab countries are not paying heed to Biden and the Russian invasion going on.
Click to expand...

Although unwillingly but Pakistan is at forefront of falling US status as superpower.
 
W

WotTen

FULL MEMBER
Mar 18, 2022
134
0
152
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Luosifen said:
No, US regime change has been used against democratically elected governments in the past. All that is required is that government to oppose US national/business interests.
Click to expand...

The word 'regime' itself carries a negative connotation. Any government that the West dislikes, whether democratic or otherwise, is called a 'regime'.
 
AlbastiLeGrand

AlbastiLeGrand

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 24, 2022
56
0
66
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Ahmad Saleem said:
The regime change process of USA didn't go as per plan and everything got exposed. Seeing the track record of Pakistan, America felt too confident in threatening it openly even in a written form. But this time Pakistan has retaliated. It will have great significance for USA and the world affairs. Regime change is a forbidden word in the international community and carries a very bad optics for what USA has done in past decades. Even in the recent past, all these regime-change operations were against dictators. However this time they were doing it against democracy and there are undeniable proofs of that.
People will draw the equivalences between the regime change operation of the USA and the regime change operation of Russia. It will have very bad optics for the USA and can lose significant soft power and its claim to be on the higher moral ground will get done and dusted.
The region is already slipping away from the hands of USA. India is buying Russian oil despite all the threats. Arab countries are not paying heed to Biden and the Russian invasion going on.
Click to expand...

Here’s the thing: Pakistan has pissed off the US now
This could lead to them funding terrorism like India has for the past 75 years in Afghanistan. We know that America has strong links with the Talibs and supplied them with weaponry against a state that refused to bow to their power

Who knows what America will try? We have to be ready at all costs, and for every possible scenario
 
Genghis khan1

Genghis khan1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2015
4,676
1
6,063
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
US backed Turkish coup failed because there was overwhelming support for Erdogan. Similarly, despite being initially onboard with the conspiracy, Bajwa and Co. are finding themselves in between Rock and a hard place because public overwhelmingly support Imran Khan and people are pointing fingers at establishment.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

The Eagle
Former head of Pakistan's Special Forces Warns of US/Western sponsored Regime Change Conspiracy against Imran Khan
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
141
Views
7K
Bleek
Bleek
Mr.Green
TTP Army Operation and Indian response
2
Replies
17
Views
969
jamahir
jamahir
BHAN85
Bennett claims regime is in state of 'cold war' with Iran
Replies
0
Views
213
BHAN85
BHAN85
O
Pakistan needs to abandon it dovish behaviour and aggressively retaliate against all schemes
Replies
11
Views
480
blueazure
blueazure
TruthSeeker
Biden: Putin “cannot remain in power”
2
Replies
16
Views
426
Tshering22
Tshering22

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom