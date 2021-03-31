What's new

US receives $335M from Sudan for victims of terrorist attacks

rent4country

rent4country

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2020
1,125
-6
599
Country
United States
Location
United States
Next China. payback for spreading the china lab virus to the world.


www.cnn.com

US receives $335M from Sudan for victims of terrorist attacks

Secretary of State Tony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday that the United States had received the $335 million settlement from Sudan that will be paid out to victims and families of individuals impacted by the 1998 bombings at the US Embassies in Tanzania and Kenya, the 2000 attack on the...
www.cnn.com www.cnn.com
 
ARMalik

ARMalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2017
3,721
5
6,977
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
rent4country said:
Next China. payback for spreading the china lab virus to the world.


www.cnn.com

US receives $335M from Sudan for victims of terrorist attacks

Secretary of State Tony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday that the United States had received the $335 million settlement from Sudan that will be paid out to victims and families of individuals impacted by the 1998 bombings at the US Embassies in Tanzania and Kenya, the 2000 attack on the...
www.cnn.com www.cnn.com
Click to expand...
Bullies can only bully the weak, like Sudan and other poor countries. :lol:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom