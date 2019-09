The USA has been really quite on taliban sanctuaries in Pakistan because they want the deal .

Trumo has worked hard on this deal and banked on it . This sudden change of heart means 2 things .

One that pentagon doesn't want to leave Afghanistan yet and want to stay . And they would not let trump pull them out . They are keeping eyes on 4 countries they hate through Afghanistan and they cannot shun that.

2nly the afghans and indians are having a field day . Their huge efforts of writing daily articles in big newspapers finally paid off . Where afghan women's are asking for their rights and would the aid continue and like America must not leave us to taliban and stuff etc .

These are so illogical that one cannot imagine . The taliban are ready for a power sharing . That in itself Mean that they would allow schools and stuff .

This ashraf ghani might have a seat again but the bastard didn't bring peace to his country .

How would they fight the enemy that controls 70 percent of the land .

Now once again you see pressure mounting on Pakistan to kill the taliban and all the blame of their failures on Pakistan .

I hope we have plan B . And those making the deal must know that their plan can also fail.

We need to close our border. Tell the taliban we would always support you but please Now is the time to find refuge in Afghanistan or Iran or some other country and vacate Pakistan . Neither embarrass us not themselves and go take kabul by forces . Only then us would leave if you burn everything

