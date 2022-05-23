US ready to send troops if China invades Taiwan

United States President Joe Biden said on Monday that Washington is ready to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan in the event of invasion.
I guess it is sealed now. China will not attack Taiwan
Biden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would Intervene
President Joe Biden said the US military would intervene to defend Taiwan in any attack from China, comments that appeared to break from the longstanding US policy of “strategic ambiguity” before they were walked back by White House officials.
