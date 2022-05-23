What's new

US ready to send troops if China invades Taiwan

Jackdaws

Jackdaws

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
12,961
-51
11,357
Country
India
Location
India
United States President Joe Biden said on Monday that Washington is ready to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan in the event of invasion.

www.bloomberg.com

Biden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would Intervene

President Joe Biden said the US military would intervene to defend Taiwan in any attack from China, comments that appeared to break from the longstanding US policy of “strategic ambiguity” before they were walked back by White House officials.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com

I guess it is sealed now. China will not attack Taiwan
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Broccoli
US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan
2 3
Replies
31
Views
195
etylo
E
beijingwalker
Biden turns to China. China snubs US, says 'he who tied bell to the tiger must take it off'
2
Replies
19
Views
774
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
Yellen Says U.S. Would Use Sanctions If China Invaded Taiwan
Replies
4
Views
178
kingQamaR
K
beijingwalker
Chinese carrier sails through Taiwan Strait hours before Biden-Xi call
Replies
3
Views
414
Daniel808
Daniel808
aziqbal
Biden infuriates China by inviting Taiwan to democracy summit
2
Replies
18
Views
850
SuvarnaTeja
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom