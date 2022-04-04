What's new

US Ramps Up Oil Imports From Russia, Pursues Own Interests at Expense of European Allies Amid Ukraine Crisis !

US Ramps Up Oil Imports From Russia, Pursues Own Interests at Expense of European Allies Amid Ukraine Crisis
By Wang Wenwen and Hu Yuwei Published: Apr 04, 2022 07:45 PM

An oil pump is seen in Almetyevsky District, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. File Photo: CFP

An oil pump is seen in Almetyevsky District, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. File Photo: CFP

In a contrasting move to its pressuring of European allies to not buy Russian oil against the backdrop of the ongoing Ukraine crisis, the US increased crude oil supplies from Russia by 43 percent, or 100,000 barrels per day, over the past week, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Mikhail Popov told Russian media on Sunday, with critics pointing out that the US pursues its own interests at the costs of its European allies.

According to the Russian official, Europe should expect similar "surprises" from the US.

"Moreover, Washington allowed its companies to export mineral fertilizers from Russia, recognizing them as essential goods," Popov added.

The US and European allies have been exploring banning imports of Russian oil since Russia-Ukraine conflict started, despite the fact that Europe relies on Russia for crude oil and natural gas.

Europe faces pressure from both the US and the UK to impose a ban on Russian oil. Britain has announced that it would phase out Russian oil imports by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, US Treasury has set deadline to end deals on oil and coal imports from Russia until April 22.

Cui Heng, an assistant research fellow from the Center for Russian Studies of East China Normal University, told the Global Times that the US policy toward Russia is centered on two aspects - one being liberalism to counter Russia's political system and collective ideology and the other being pragmatism to serve US national interests.

"Out of the need to ideologically confront Russia, the US woos allies to sanction Russia, while out of the need of reality, the US buys Russian energy at a cheaper price and sells them to Europe at a higher price to serve the interests of domestic oil interest groups. In the end, Europe becomes the victim - European wealth flows to the US and helps consolidate the dollar's advantage against euro," Cui said.

US liquefied natural gas exports rose nearly 16 percent last month to a record high, according to preliminary Refinitiv data, with shipments to Europe continuing to dominate.

US LNG is in high demand as European countries try to cut gas imports from Russia after its military operation in Ukraine, while also looking to rebuild diminishing inventories.

Local media reported that Europe has been the top importer of US LNG for four consecutive months, taking about 65 percent of US exports.

In a joint agreement, the US announced on March 25 to provide at least 15 billion cubic meters more of liquefied natural gas to Europe this year, seeking to end the bloc's dependence on Russian energy exports. These additional volumes of LNG are expected to increase going forward, the White House said in a statement.

Mick Wallace, a member of the European Parliament, tweeted a video of his parliamentary speech, saying that Europe should indeed wean itself off its dependence on Russian energy, but must not replace it with "filthy fracked Gas" of the US, which has invaded other countries more than any other country in the world, according to media reports.

Analysts said the biggest beneficiary from Russia-Ukraine crisis and ban on Russian oil is the US while some netizens mocked the US move as ensnaring its European allies.

"I believe the target of the US [in sanctioning Russia] is not Russia at all, but European countries," commented one Chinese netizen.

By buying oil from Russia and reselling it to Europe, the US can make a profit, said some Twitter users.

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202204/1257500.shtml

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510948242657509377
 
Recession is on the horizon in US and doing whatever it takes to stave off the recession, but will be in vain. US economy will be in recession by fall if not summer.
 
Meanwhile in Europe
Meanwhile in Europe

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509810360718610433

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509467713550393353

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510347451303022592

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1500122686802042885

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510995616788271108


European pay the price of being US lackey



:D

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510927571931865097
Lesson No 1. Never let ZOG control your society, your media, your policies, your worldview.

Lesson No. 2. Never go full retard.

Europeans failed completely on both lessons. I swear to god, Zelensky, the global front man for ZOG, is probably the most powerful person in Europe right now.
 
www.nytimes.com

A Tanker’s Giant U-Turn Reveals Strains in the Market for Russian Oil

The ship, originally sailing to Philadelphia, apparently lost its buyer in the middle of the Atlantic. A number of tankers carrying Russian oil face similar problems.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com

A Tanker’s Giant U-Turn Reveals Strains in the Market for Russian Oil​


not from russia lol

financialpost.com

Canada plans to boost oil exports five per cent to ease energy supply crisis

Oilpatch has the pipeline and production capacity to hike oil and gas exports by 300,000 barrels per day this year
financialpost.com financialpost.com

Canada plans to boost oil exports five per cent to ease energy supply crisis​

Oilpatch has the pipeline and production capacity to hike oil and gas exports by 300,000 barrels per day this year
 
Daniel808 said:
Thanks to America :enjoy:

Sh!thole in the making


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510868212417708034

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510869585175711751
It is a zero sum world. America is cannabalizing its own allies now in a desperate bid to prevent other great powers from gaining influence. It is using its allies to confront and destroy themselves to hurt these other powers, while it will make exceptions for itself in gaining the resources needed to compete. Sucks to be a vassal state.
 

