What's new

US rallying allies for new China sanctions

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
55,336
-23
97,727
Country
China
Location
China
Get Ya Wig Split said:
Free world>>>>>
Democracy>>>>
Freedom>>>>>>
Click to expand...
Or White vs Non-White

微信图片_20230203125423.png
 
S

Sam6536

FULL MEMBER
Jun 26, 2022
333
0
269
Country
India
Location
India
beijingwalker said:
Or White vs Non-White

View attachment 918678
Click to expand...
Illogical
Agreed that US has white wing nutjobs but every country has those right wing supremacy groups.
But US as a nation is founded on the touchstone of people belonging from different ethnicities. Do you know that blacks and i think Asians too will get a preference while taking admissions in college if both had the exact same scores? this was done to preserve the diversity each such student brings to the institutions.
Also prominent Americans and most engaged in essential services are non American or non white by birth. Their recent culture of white wing violence doesn't change that just like some things don't dictate stuff about other nations.
Plus it's newsweek man, it's an tabloid.
 
T

tower9

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 19, 2018
5,471
-20
8,965
Country
China
Location
United States
Sam6536 said:
Illogical
Agreed that US has white wing nutjobs but every country has those right wing supremacy groups.
But US as a nation is founded on the touchstone of people belonging from different ethnicities. Do you know that blacks and i think Asians too will get a preference while taking admissions in college if both had the exact same scores? this was done to preserve the diversity each such student brings to the institutions.
Also prominent Americans and most engaged in essential services are non American or non white by birth. Their recent culture of white wing violence doesn't change that just like some things don't dictate stuff about other nations.
Plus it's newsweek man, it's a tabloid.
Click to expand...
Asians are the most discriminated against when it comes to affirmative action, you don’t know what you’re talking about
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
The US is reportedly prodding European allies to impose trade sanctions on China
Replies
3
Views
280
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Get Ya Wig Split
China accuses US of ‘bullying’ with new ‘illegal’ sanctions
Replies
0
Views
88
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
beijingwalker
US to Announce New North Korea-Related Sanctions Today
Replies
0
Views
286
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
A
US unveils new sanctions on Iran's petroleum industry
Replies
0
Views
161
Ali_14
A
A
New US sanctions target Iran’s drone supply to Russia
Replies
3
Views
243
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom