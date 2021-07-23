US quits CapEx as inflation squeezes margins

Americans face shortages of major consumer items like automobiles, home furnishings and computer displays. US imports from China are at an all-time high (the 12-month average as of June 2021 was up 14% over June 2019).

That’s because Americans can’t spend the $5 trillion in fiscal stimulus to date on American products, a supply-demand gap that has pushed inflation to its highest level in 30 years.

American companies have lost interest in manufacturing. Only 6% of American undergraduates major in engineering. Working-class communities that used to provide skilled manufacturing labor have disintegrated.



American supply chains have eroded. Tax breaks for capital spending and R&D are threadbare compared to America’s competitors. And virtually all the rewards in the equity market for the past dozen years have accrued to software companies.



President Trump’s tariffs against China and President Biden’s “Made in America” executive order have had no noticeable impact on the continuing deterioration of US manufacturing. It’s cheaper and easier to buy from Asia than to make things in America.