What's new

US provides $48m aid for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
3,168
0
3,479
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
Not sure how much will go to head of establishment. Lack de lanth B...
Screenshot_20220419-191004_Facebook.jpg


The US Embassy in Islamabad reported that Afghan refugees and host communities in Pakistan will receive more than $48 million in recently announced US humanitarian aid.


The embassy in a tweet on Tuesday said, “We are deeply grateful to Pakistan’s generosity hosting Afghan refugees, and proud to support.”



Pleased to note that more than $48 million of the newly announced U.S. humanitarian assistance is for Afghan refugees and host communities in Pakistan. We are deeply grateful to Pakistan’s generosity hosting Afghan refugees, and proud to support. https://t.co/vRceaIeitP
— U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) April 19, 2022
Click to expand...




President Joe Biden had announced nearly $204 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Afghans. “We continue to stand by the Afghan people.”


The US embassy also shared the tweet of Spokesperson of State Department Ned Price about announcing financial aid to Afghans.



During High-Level Pledging Event on Supporting the Humanitarian Response in Afghanistan, the United States announced they are providing nearly $204 million in additional humanitarian assistance to help the people of Afghanistan, bringing the total amount to more than $720 million since August 2021.


This new funding includes nearly $134 million from the Department of State and more than $70 million from the US.


This funding will provide emergency cash, shelter, trauma care and essential health services, water, sanitation and hygiene assistance, protection and gender-based violence services, multisectoral assistance, and reintegration assistance to internally displaced and returnee populations in Afghanistan and refugee populations in neighboring countries.

dailytimes.com.pk

US provides $48m aid for Afghan refugees in Pakistan - Daily Times

The US Embassy in Islamabad reported that Afghan refugees and host communities in Pakistan will receive more than $48 million in recently announced US humanitarian aid.
dailytimes.com.pk dailytimes.com.pk
 
Last edited by a moderator:
S

Solidify

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2021
573
0
421
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
This money is taken out from Kabul regime bank accounts held in US banking systems, and from those amounts they are returning a fraction amount $204 back to Pakistan in desperation.
 
Munib

Munib

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 27, 2014
53
1
67
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Cash GK said:
Not sure how much will go to head of establishment. Lack de lanth B...
View attachment 835872
Click to expand...
As i said in my other post; US is going to bank roll this circus and the bandar parde.

In any case, 204 million dollars is the accumulated worth of all the bandar(monkey) parade.

Itni aukat hai inki. Wakai main?

Its like a customer getting a cheap favour from a prostitute.

Bandar parade is army top brass, ppp, plmn, jui and the lotas. And the leader is Gorilla Bajwa.

Koi kuch na kahey ke main kuyn inko janwar keh raha hun..... sahi ghusa hai.
 
Pakistansdefender

Pakistansdefender

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 22, 2016
3,691
2
3,588
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

H
Pakistan Approves Humanitarian Assistance for Ukraine
Replies
3
Views
398
SoulSpokesman
S
Thəorətic Muslim
Pakistan to send emergency aid to war-hit Ukraine
Replies
2
Views
404
Thəorətic Muslim
Thəorətic Muslim
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan to host OIC meeting on Afghanistan
Replies
0
Views
459
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ghazi52
US to give additional $308mn in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Replies
1
Views
256
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
OIC AGREES ON SETTING UP HUMANITARIAN TRUST FUND FOR AFGHANISTAN
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
2K
nahtanbob
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom