Image copyrightABCA North Carolina priest faces assault charges after he pulled out a gun in a road rage incident, officials say.They say the priest, William Rian Adams, was driving near Palm City in Florida when a pick-up truck that had been following his Chevrolet Corvette closely tried to overtake him.Mr Adams, 35, then "pointed a semi-automatic hand gun" at the two people in the other vehicle, police say.The priest was arrested on Friday after the victims reported the incident.He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.