US pressurizing imported regime to attack Afghanistan and start WOT again, get paid in USD, the ploy

Dalit said: You need to understand the thinking. The US/NATO blames Pakistan for their defeat in Afghanistan. Ideally the Europeans and Americans want a bloodshed between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Absolutely and it's why we need to ensure that we look for multiple ways to hit our enemies without any outright battle against the TalibanPeople kept saying IK was soft on TTP etc,, but Pakistan tried multiple ways of trying to make afghans act like humansWe offered amnestyWe released prisonersWe told afghans who had some sort of connection to Pakistan that they could return, live in peace like human beings if they let go of terrorismAll the afghans ever did was throw any kindness back in our faceWhilst we need to be smart about not doing something against our national interest, we can no longer go easy on the afghans and afghan refugees