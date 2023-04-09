US pressurizing imported regime to attack Afghanistan and start WOT again, get paid in USD, the ploy

Absolutely and it's why we need to ensure that we look for multiple ways to hit our enemies without any outright battle against the Taliban



People kept saying IK was soft on TTP etc,, but Pakistan tried multiple ways of trying to make afghans act like humans



We offered amnesty

We released prisoners

We told afghans who had some sort of connection to Pakistan that they could return, live in peace like human beings if they let go of terrorism





All the afghans ever did was throw any kindness back in our face









Whilst we need to be smart about not doing something against our national interest, we can no longer go easy on the afghans and afghan refugees