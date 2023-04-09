US pressurizing imported regime to attack Afghanistan and start WOT again, get paid in USD, the ploy

N.Siddiqui
Nov 21, 2015
Why would anyone need to convince us to attack afghans????
Afghans have been attacking us for decades, afghans are as much our enemies as Hindus
Afghans have actually committed more terrorism and killed more people in Pakistan then Hindus
I don't understand this thinking, as if afghans are our friends that we need to be convinced to take on this namak haram enemy
You need to understand the thinking. The US/NATO blames Pakistan for their defeat in Afghanistan. Ideally the Europeans and Americans want a bloodshed between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Absolutely and it's why we need to ensure that we look for multiple ways to hit our enemies without any outright battle against the Taliban
People kept saying IK was soft on TTP etc,, but Pakistan tried multiple ways of trying to make afghans act like humans
We offered amnesty
We released prisoners
We told afghans who had some sort of connection to Pakistan that they could return, live in peace like human beings if they let go of terrorism
All the afghans ever did was throw any kindness back in our face
Whilst we need to be smart about not doing something against our national interest, we can no longer go easy on the afghans and afghan refugees