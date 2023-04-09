What's new

US pressurizing imported regime to attack Afghanistan and start WOT again, get paid in USD, the ploy

Why would anyone need to convince us to attack afghans????

Afghans have been attacking us for decades, afghans are as much our enemies as Hindus

Afghans have actually committed more terrorism and killed more people in Pakistan then Hindus


I don't understand this thinking, as if afghans are our friends that we need to be convinced to take on this namak haram enemy
 
You need to understand the thinking. The US/NATO blames Pakistan for their defeat in Afghanistan. Ideally the Europeans and Americans want a bloodshed between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
 
One of the main design of Khan ouster from the govt. and bringing in crooked, selleable people, sold to the highest bidder.

The US want Pakistan soil, Army men and machines to be used on attacks on Afghanistan and that definitely would lead to revenge attacks by Talibans, the US ploy for bad relations with Afghan Talibs.

And to check China, Iran there and in the neighbor.
 
Absolutely and it's why we need to ensure that we look for multiple ways to hit our enemies without any outright battle against the Taliban

People kept saying IK was soft on TTP etc,, but Pakistan tried multiple ways of trying to make afghans act like humans

We offered amnesty
We released prisoners
We told afghans who had some sort of connection to Pakistan that they could return, live in peace like human beings if they let go of terrorism


All the afghans ever did was throw any kindness back in our face




Whilst we need to be smart about not doing something against our national interest, we can no longer go easy on the afghans and afghan refugees
 
And as a Collateral, with armymen involved in the ops. postpone and cancel the elections in Punjab and KPK.
 
If Pakistan didn't have corrupt goons running the show it would have money in the bank and they would be able to build a concrete wall at the border with drone coverage but instead we got papa johns, DHA and a flimsy barb wire fence :lol:
 

