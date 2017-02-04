What's new

US pressuring Pakistan to cut ties with China, says FM Qureshi

The US is conveying a message to Pakistan to cut ties with China through various means, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Friday when asked about how Washington is exerting pressure on Islamabad.

While speaking to Geo News, the foreign minister said Pakistan has its own interests and would like to strengthen ties with the US as well.

“This is not a zero-sum game and if we are a friend of China, it doesn't mean we are not friends with the US,” he said, adding that China has never asked them to break ties with the US.

When pressed on how China is actually pressuring Islamabad, he said: “No one says this directly there are ways to communicate such things through double meaning phrases," he said.

“A China containment policy is underway at the global level. China is a rising power right now and possibly can overtake the US in the next few years. So there are fears in the West," he said.

On the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Qureshi said, “whether anyone likes it or not, CPEC is our need. It is our economic corridor for energy and trade. It has to reach its logical end.”

The U.S for years now has been trying to cajole Pakistan into befriending India, acceptor India as a regional ally and becoming part of the anti China group


We have had a friendly relationship with China for decades and the U.S won't get what it wants

There is no way we would tolerate India as anything but a enemy until it gives freedom to Kashmir
 
The zionist owned and controlled america, uses tactics such as "You're either with us, or against us." They used this tact after 9/11 false-flag when it began it's bogus "War on Terror" murdering hundreds of thousands of Iraqis, Afghans, Somalis, Pakistanis, Syrians, Yemenis among the Muslim World. Two decades of carnage, chaos and brutality, all in cause for wars based on lies and deceit.

Today the same america and it's Western allies, owned and controlled in their entirety by the zionist-scum, are doing the same with lies and deceit .... fools are those who fall for the zionist deception, be it their scheme to pit Islam against China with bogus claims of Uyghurs. Ignorant buffoons are those who believe that american elections were meddled in by Russia. Idiots are those who believe Iraq had WMD and jacka$$es are those who believe that Syrian Government used chemical weapons against its own civilians.

Pakistan will not fall into another zionist trap. The past is littered with examples of what happens when Pakistan falls into a zionist trap, be it supporting blindly the Najdi-Saud/Emirati/Kuwaiti/Qatari/Bahraini criminals, or be it joining america/CIA/sauds/israel in the Soviet-Afghan, or joining the bogus war on terror.

Pakistan must distance itself from america and it's toxic rot. Pakistan must also keep a close watch on turkish trap, as they are part of nato and their allegiance is with the West, regardless of how much they like to masquerade as saviors of the Muslim world.
 
F**K off america.
 
