US pressuring Pakistan to cut ties with China, says FM Qureshi

The US is conveying a message to Pakistan to cut ties with China through various means, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Friday when asked about how Washington is exerting pressure on Islamabad.
While speaking to Geo News, the foreign minister said Pakistan has its own interests and would like to strengthen ties with the US as well.
“This is not a zero-sum game and if we are a friend of China, it doesn't mean we are not friends with the US,” he said, adding that China has never asked them to break ties with the US.
When pressed on how China is actually pressuring Islamabad, he said: “No one says this directly there are ways to communicate such things through double meaning phrases," he said.
“A China containment policy is underway at the global level. China is a rising power right now and possibly can overtake the US in the next few years. So there are fears in the West," he said.
On the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Qureshi said, “whether anyone likes it or not, CPEC is our need. It is our economic corridor for energy and trade. It has to reach its logical end.”
