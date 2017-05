US President Donald Trump will serve as the US “front man” for “additional conflict” in the Middle East during his scheduled visit to Saudi Arabia and Israel to foster animosity against Iran, says an American author.“Part of his trip is allying with Arab states in Riyadh, [where] he’ll meet with leaders of other Arab states,” Stephen Lendman told Press TV in a Sunday interview in regard to remarks by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who directly mentioned “unity” against Tehran as an objective of Trump’s first foreign trip as the president of the United States.