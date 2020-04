Not necessarily a false flagger.



His name and his posts indicate he is a left leaning person. The pakistani members usually refer to communists as scum here and I tend to agree with them being scums .



Even in the 1962 war with China , they supported China so treason is in their blood.



Coming back to your argument. Most of the members who support Modi here don't support him only because of his Anti Pakistan rhetoric. This is something Pakistani members will learn as their democracy matures. We may hate Modi for all his domestic politics but on the international stage , he isn't Modi the poltician but Modi the Prime Minister of India.



Even if we disagree with him on domestic issues , on global stage he represents India as it's PM. Except for guys like OP ( if he isn't a false flagger of course ) who are communist vermins eradicated from all state governments , no one would celebrate any humiliation for Indian PM , real or perceived.

