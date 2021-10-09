What's new

US President Biden will soon talk to PM Imran Khan: Wendy Sherman

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

  • "We know every country wants to have a telephone conversation with US President," says Wendy R Sherman.
  • “I am sure this contact will take place soon, so I don’t think it should mean anything else,” top US diplomat adds.
  • Pakistan gives clear message to US that it wants a broad-based relationship
ISLAMABAD: US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R Sherman Friday said she believed President Joe Biden will soon talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan, The News reported.

During an interaction with a group of editors, the top US diplomat said that the Biden administration was well aware of Pakistan’s concerns over a bill introduced in the US Senate.

“We have an idea that every country wants to have a telephone conversation with US President. I am sure that this conversation will be held with Imran Khan soon.”

Responding to a question, Sherman said, “I am sure that this contact will take place soon, so I don’t think it should mean anything else.”

“I don’t think there is a need for more speculation about not talking on the telephone so far."
Replying to a question about a bill presented in September by 22 Republican senators targeting Pakistan, Sherman said, “We get hundreds of bills; thousands of people are behind them but we are well aware of Pakistan’s concerns and are closely looking at the situation”.
Pakistan's message to US
Pakistan sent a crystal clear message to the US that it was committed to forging a broad-based, long-term and sustainable relationship, anchored in economic cooperation, regional connectivity, and peace in the region.
Afghanistan was only one issue amongst several in their bilateral relations and the key was in holding a regular and structured dialogue process between them, which in turn was vital for promoting common interests and advancing shared regional objectives.
The United States emphasized the importance of the long-standing relationship between Pakistan and the US and agreed to continue close communication and coordination on the situation in Afghanistan, security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, climate change, economic cooperation, and regional connectivity.
These views were brought up by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and US Deputy Secretary of State Ms. Wendy R. Sherman during delegation level talks at the Foreign Office a day earlier. The topics of discussion included Afghanistan, bilateral relations and regional peace and stability.
Cold reception
In a telling state of the tense bilateral relations, Sherman, on her arrival at the Foreign Office, received a cold reception as she stepped out of her car, where instead of her counterpart, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, she was received by a mid-level diplomat, DG Americas.
Diplomatic sources told The News that the government was shocked at some of the statements Sherman had made in India on Thursday before flying to Islamabad. Her statements were considered to be "very critical and very undiplomatic".
Sherman, while speaking in Mumbai, had made it very clear that the United States was not interested in a broad relationship with Pakistan, beyond Afghanistan.
“My visit to Pakistan is for a very specific narrow purpose and the United States does not see itself building a broad relationship with Pakistan and we have no interest in returning to days of hyphenated (India and Pakistan). That is not where we are. That is not where we’re going to be”.
“My visit to Pakistan in the context of Afghanistan is in a bid to make sure that Pakistan has the capabilities to ensure everybody’s security, including India’s and the US”, she had said as she left India.

US President Biden will soon talk to PM Imran Khan: Wendy Sherman

Biden administration is well aware of Pakistan’s concerns and reservations on US bill, says top diplomat
graphican

graphican

In Urdu, we have a proverb کِھسْیانی بِلّی کَھمْبا نوچے

English version: an embarrassed person (country) vents his/her feeling in aggression". American statement reminds them of their shame and blame.. and then suddenly, oh "we'll speak to Pakistan because Pakistan wants so".

Jinn Baba

Jinn Baba

And then she met the welcoming committee AKA General Bajwa. The man is clearly too social for his own good - and just can't say no to meeting anyone and everyone who wants to meet him.
 
M

MIRauf

Back in the days of PPP, Zardari was told that BHO wanted to meet and speak with him after the 'Good-For-Nothing' UN phew phew. Zerdari was made to wait in a room for the meeting, he waited quite a long time for a very brief meeting. A physiological warfare was played based on your opponent's pet peeve points, though clueless Zardari likely had no idea.

People keep chanting that President Biden hasn't called IK are only highlighting as to how important PMIK feels that PoTUS should call him, playing right into this type of physiological warfare.
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

LOL. First they created this narrative through mainly western media that Biden is not calling PMIK. PMIK himself have been absolutely clear he is not waiting for any call. So now it will be Biden who will be picking up the phone and call PMIK right not other way round? :D

American establishment needs to do better job at "narrative management".
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

Full chitrol parade of Gov of Pakistan.. koi haad hoti hay, Pakistan should also give a tough rebuttal or a diplomatic strong worded answer
 
VCheng

VCheng

Taimoor Khan said:
LOL. First they created this narrative through mainly western media that Biden is not calling PMIK. PMIK himself have been absolutely clear he is not waiting for any call. So now it will be Biden who will be picking up the phone and call PMIK right not other way round? :D

American establishment needs to do better job at "narrative management".
The phone call is no big deal for either side. What is important here is communication by whatever means to find common grounds for mutual benefit.
 
Nasr

Nasr

I doubt that Prime Minister Imran Khan would bother talking to an idiot masquerading around as a president. And as a Pakistani, I would rather that Pakistan has america on a tight leash, restricted interaction and limited scope on which we deal with them. If its trade they want, sure if it is in reality, mutually beneficial. However history tells us that the term "mutually beneficial" does not exist in the american govt's psyche.

I would also like to see Pakistan cut down the number of american diplomatic offices in the country. As well as, move the americans out of their grand embassies into smaller and cornered locations on the city limits. Same goes for the british, australians, canadians, dutch and french. These countries are run by hyenas, slave-dogs of the Zionists.
 
