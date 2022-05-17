What's new

US preparing military aid package for India

US has lost significant military weapons market to China.
However India is annoyed that $200 million can bring regime change in Pakistan without firing a shot,
where India wasted $52 billion on western military equipment.
So why they should spend more on these weapons?
 
Wood said:
Why aid for defense procurement? I don't have a good feeling about this arrangement :undecided:
Click to expand...
no need to feel bad, just be prepared for the constant refrain: do more, do more, liberate areas of ladakh. once that is done, do more, do more, take Tibet. after that do more in Xinjiang and infiltrate terrorists (that is if you are still in existence by then)
 
Ah yes. This 'aid' package pretty much wants to see the end of your nations military industry, the cessation of all production lines that are capable of mass producing tanks, jets and other pieces of weaponry, so you can solely rely on the USA to 'provide' you with said items via 'aid packages'.
 
With current inflation rate, $500 million USD gets you 2 to 2.5 MQ-9 Reapers. Probably the same number of fighter jets. That'll definitely make India turn away from the Russians :rolleyes:
 
India already spending 70 Billion USD on defence. Which is higher than Russia. It is the world's 3rd largest defence spending. Why USA wants to give aid to India? Are they expecting India to fight China? Well, the kind of plans that USA seems to have for the region would not be good for developing countries of the sub continent. Only Grass would be killed in fight of 2 elephants!

In short run good for India though, secured more funding from USA and dodged sanctions. Pakistan on the other hand, pissed China & Russia and US never had good plans for Pakistan anyways. Question is, where would Pakistan acquire its next weapons from? This COAS's meddling with the foreign policy and involvement in regime change has face planted Pakistan on to the floor! If Khan would have secured discounted Russian oil + Cozied up with Russia & China, it would have at least secured Russian and Chinese weapons. Right now we are a red a s s baboon who no one wants to deal with. Enemies keep slapping us and friends are disappointed in us. Congrats to the neutrals!

Best time for India to attack Pakistan, neutrals fully involved in bringing us down to this level. India has 600 Billion USD in foreign reserves. Pakistan is down to 10 or so. We don't have fuel to fight. IMF is not ready to deal with us. Painful reforms that were required were not brought in by any government. IK had no majority, Noon and PPP were never interested. Even dictators were interested in financing economy through aid than making country stand on its feet. High cost of production due to expensive electricity + gas make our exports uncompetitive. Pakistan must immediately ban all unnecessary imports, no luxury imports, produce everything locally, ban food exports and imports. We must reset our economy immediately otherwise we are going to default in a matter of few months.
 
doorstar said:
no need to feel bad, just be prepared for the constant refrain: do more, do more, liberate areas of ladakh. once that is done, do more, do more, take Tibet. after that do more in Xinjiang and ifilterate terrorists (that is if you are still in existence by then)
Click to expand...
Do More policy works with weak and dependent countries...here, it is US who need India as a customer 500 Mil is just a bait...aka insignificant cost in comparison to what can be recovered during the life-span of a weapon system in maintenance/up-keep, spares etc.
 

